Rapid employment group Skillpoint Alliance expanding to Killeen, offering free trade training to boost careers

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — For Killeen residents looking to start or advance their careers, Skillpoint Alliance is bringing a life-changing opportunity to town—free, fast-track training for high-demand trades like plumbing, HVAC, and electrical.

With infrastructure projects booming across Central Texas, Skillpoint CEO Kevin Brackmeyer says the time is right to expand into Killeen, after seeing how many local students were commuting to Austin for training.

“We’ve found that a lot of students are coming from that area and are driving all the way to Austin,” Brackmeyer said. “So we’re trying to do that where we can go out into that community that needs our training, as opposed to them having to drive all the way here to Austin—it’s really just a part of our outreach.”

For Emilio Varela, a Skillpoint instructor and veteran, the program isn’t just about teaching trade skills—it’s about offering stability and hope.

“They’re trying to better themselves, they’re trying to better their family,” Varela said. “They’re trying to put themselves in a position where—it’s not a job, it’s a career.”

Varela himself graduated from Skillpoint’s program more than a decade ago, going on to build a successful career in electrical work. Today, he’s committed to helping others do the same, particularly veterans transitioning back into the workforce.

“The thing that’s the biggest difference with the Killeen one is, not enough people know about it,” he shared. “When veterans come back, the last thing you wanna do is have someone that ultimately made a commitment to the country come back and not be able to earn a living.”

Skillpoint graduates more than 600 students each year, many of whom secure jobs within two weeks of completing their training. For Brackmeyer, the impact extends beyond just individual careers—it’s about creating generational wealth.

“A majority of our students are coming from different situations. Some of them are living in poverty, some of them, their wages are very, very low,” Brackmeyer said. “Many of them will triple their wages by the time they graduate from our program.”

The first Skillpoint classes in Killeen begin Monday at Independent Electrical Contractors on WS Young Drive, running Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m..

