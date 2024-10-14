Ranch RV and Harley Davidson drive relief efforts for hurricane victims

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The Ranch RV and The Ranch Harley Davidson have teamed up to gather supplies for families that have suffered from the recent hurricane attacks.



The Ranch RV and The Ranch Harley Davidson will be accepting donations until next Monday.

The Ranch RV and The Ranch Harley Davidson are planning on driving to different locations and handing out these donations to families in need.

For more information or to coordinate an after hours donation drop off, please email alex@theranchhd.com or text 979-690-1669.

Link to gofundme to help families recover from hurricane devastation.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"Part of the culture at The Ranch Harley Davidson and RV, is family, and so when we see somebody in need, we like to try to help out," The Ranch Harley Davidson, General Manager, Michael Fuchs said.

"We know that some of those families down there were struggling just to make ends meet and then this happened, so we want to make sure that we try to do everything we can to take care of them," Fuchs said.

The general manager tells15ABC that he and his team are planning on driving these supplies up to those families personally.

And are asking our neighbors to donate essential items like...

"Paper goods, clothing. On the clothing, we need new, unfortunately, we can't take used down there. Waters, Gatorades, diapers, toiletries, anything like that, we're taking down there," Fuchs said.

"We're also taking flashlights, batteries, the solar charge packs to help, you know, charge up their cell phones, things of that nature," he said.

15ABC was filming the donation items at the front of the shop when Tracy Gillett stopped by to drop off some things.

She tells15ABC we've gotten through tough times before, and we can get through them again together.

"When one part of Texas suffers, the rest of Texas stands up and goes and gets it and we proved that through Harvey, we've proved that through Katrina and Rita," College Station resident, Tracy Gillett said.

And she think we should all do our part in helping, because we're all one big family.

"We're Americans, these are our brothers and sisters, they're hurting there, they have nothing we have everything, you know, I can take an hour, two days whatever out of my schedule to go help someone in need," Gillett said.

"I'm not gonna let you know inconvenience or fear get in the way of kindness," she said.