Ragweed pollen season peaks as Central Texas sees surge in allergy symptoms

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — If you're feeling your allergies acting up recently, you're not alone. Ragweed pollen is in full bloom around this time of year, and one local allergist says he's seeing more patients than usual.

"Stuffy nose, sneezing, itchy eyes, watery eyes. If the patient has asthma, they might develop some cough," Dr. Ray Rodriguez said.

Dr. Rodriguez is an allergist with Baylor Scott & White. He explains why ragweed is particularly problematic this time of year in Central Texas.

"Central Texas is the weather. We have unusual milder weather, and it's hotter. And then the ragweed plant will start growing in the spring. It grows more in the summer, it tends to bloom in September, October and November," Dr. Rodriguez said.

During allergy seasons like this one, Dr. Rodriguez says it's good to get ahead of your symptoms.

"They should have to start taking their oral medications and the nasal sprays around early August, not wait until they have their symptoms to start using them. So you tend to prevent them ahead of time," he said.

If you're spending time outside, be aware of bringing ragweed pollen inside.

"So when they go outside, you know, for a long period of time, all the pollen is gonna print to your clothes. So when you go back inside the house. Leave your shoes outside, clothes off, and go straight to the bathroom. If not, what happens? So the pollen will transfer to your bed, to your sofa," Dr. Rodriguez said.

While ragweed pollen is causing some neighbors to feel under the weather, COVID-19 cases are also on the rise in Texas. Dr. Rodriguez says fever, chills and body aches are the main symptoms that could point to something more serious like COVID.

"Usually, you have fever. Chills, severe body aches tend to aim to COVID or sudden loss of sense of smell," he said.

If you start developing allergy symptoms, a doctor can administer a skin or blood test to see what you may be allergic to.

Ragweed season typically ends after the first hard frost. After ragweed, the next allergy season to watch out for in Central Texas is cedar fever, which typically starts around December.

