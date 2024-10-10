Race for State Rep. District 68: Lampasas voters to choose between Spiller, Swann

LAMPASAS, Texas (KXXV) — As the election season heats up, voters in Lampasas will have the opportunity to select their representative for State Representative District 68. The choice is between incumbent David Spiller and political newcomer Stacey Swan.

One of the key issues for this election is school vouchers.

“The most central part of my campaign is stopping school vouchers. I think particularly for the rural area of Texas, I think it is going to be devastating to our public school systems,” Swann said.

“I have supported and will continue to support public education, first and foremost. With that said, I am also supportive of parents making the best decision for their children,” Spiller said.

The topic of school vouchers has sparked controversy across Texas, with many concerned that vouchers primarily benefit wealthier families and drain resources from public schools.

However, supporters argue that vouchers provide parents with more choices and opportunities regarding their children's education.

“The fact of the matter is, we all know we’ve had a choice all along,” Swann said.

“You always as a Texas parent choose, ‘I’m gonna send my kids to the public, I’m gonna send my kids to private school, or I am going to homeschool.’ The idea that the government itself should have to fund the private school option is not a fiscally conservative position.”

“As legislatives, we need to do what is best for the state of Texas. I certainly want people who have lower income and other means, have the same opportunities as those with greater means,” Spiller said.

Both candidates also highlighted the importance of small communities, such as Lampasas, and the need to advocate for the best interests of District 68.

“What are the things in your day-to-day life that are having the biggest impact? For parents that work in school systems, I think one of those things is absolutely going to be public education,” Swann said.

“Rural Texas is the key to success – we provide energy, we provide jobs, we provide clothing. Rural Texas does not need to be shortchanged, especially about public education,” Spiller said.

There is less than two weeks from the start of early voting on Monday, October 21.

Voting registration is now closed.

