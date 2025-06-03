'Questionable death' investigation underway after body found in Lake Mexia

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Limestone County Sheriff Murray Agnew tells 25 News' Bobby Poitevint they are investigating a "questionable death" after a woman's body was found in Lake Mexia.

Sheriff Agnew said dispatch received the call after the body was spotted around 4 p.m. on Monday, near FM 3437.

The sheriff said the woman's body has been sent for an autopsy and authorities are still working to notify the family and next of kin.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office and local game wardens are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story, we will update both on air and online as more information is available.