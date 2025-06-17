Protesters and supporters face off at Congressman Sessions' town hall

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Dozens protested Congressman Pete Sessions' town hall Monday, criticizing his Trump alignment while supporters defended him. Inside, Sessions faced tough questions on veterans funding, healthcare, DOGE, and his policies.

Dozens of protesters gathered outside a town hall meeting hosted by Congressman Pete Sessions Monday night, voicing their opposition to his policies and alignment with former President Trump.

"We're here to call him out for his policies and representing Trump rather than representing the people in this district," said Alan Northcutt with Waco Friends of the Climate.

While protesters held their signs high outside the venue, a member of the Hispanic Republicans of McLennan County showed up to demonstrate his support for Sessions and the president.

"President Trump, he's your president, he's not king, Jesus is king, Trump is your president for the next three years, deal with it," said Aram Hernandez.

Inside the town hall, the room was filled with constituents expressing mixed reactions, some showing appreciation for Sessions and his policies, while others voiced dissatisfaction with his representation of Texas.

"Where is that aid for our fellow Texans gonna come from?" one attendee asked.

Sessions fielded questions on various topics including Medicare, DOGE, and vaccines. However, questions about veteran funding appeared to create the most tension in the room.

"One man isn't going to protect you against funding cuts," a concerned attendee stated.

Sessions responded firmly to criticism on this particular issue: "You know you can yell at me on other issues, but not on the veteran issues."

After the meeting concluded, 25News reporter Dominique Leh spoke with Congressman Sessions about the fiscal challenges facing the nation.

"The American people want us to not bankrupt our country and to do that we've got to make some tough decisions," Sessions said.

