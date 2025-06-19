Proposed industrial wells threaten water supply in Leon County

LEON COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — A recently proposed plan is sparking concerns about a vital resource in Leon County.



Two companies are looking to drill more than 40 industrial wells in Anderson and Houston counties, aiming to export billions of gallons of groundwater.

This could significantly impact Leon County's water supply, despite the wells sitting outside its borders.

A final decision has yet to be made about the possible construction of these wells.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"It's wrong. It's a slap in the face and it's a disgrace," Leon County resident Jennifer Pritchett said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Leon County resident Jennifer Pritchett shares her thoughts about the proposed water wells with 15 ABC.

That's just one reaction from some of our neighbors in Leon County after finding out about a plan threatening one of our most essential resources — water.

"It's going to affect so many people," said Pritchett.

Two companies are looking to drill more than 40 industrial wells in Anderson and Houston counties — aiming to export billions of gallons of groundwater.

Ezekiel Ramirez Water coming out of the water well at Resaca Creek Ranch.

"This is the aquifer that we pull all of our private wells, community wells, business wells pull from," said Leon County resident Katie Frazier.

Ezekiel Ramirez Leon County resident Katie Frazier shares her thoughts about the proposed water wells with 15 ABC.

"I think that they're taken from our own community to serve people that are not part of this community and I think that the long term effects are going to be absolutely detrimental," she added.

Jennifer Pritchett and Chase Lee gave 15 ABC a closer look at the potential impact.

Ezekiel Ramirez Jennifer Pritchett and Chase Lee gave 15 ABC closer look at the potential impact on Resaca Creek Ranch.

Ezekiel Ramirez The entrance to Resaca Creek Ranch

"I mean, you look at this one right now, yeah, you see water coming out of it, but that's not a very good flow. You go punching 30 or 40 wells around here. We got a 20-acre lake right here that depends on this right here to keep it full," Leon County resident Chase Lee said.

Ezekiel Ramirez A water well at Resaca Creek Ranch.

15 ABC asked Lee what would happen to the water pressure if these wells were to be installed.

"You're not gonna get a dribble out of it."

Ezekiel Ramirez Chase Lee gives 15 ABC closer look at the potential impact on Resaca Creek Ranch.

"This is, I mean, a several-thousand-acre ranch. We got cattle on and all kinds of wildlife. They depend on this. We lose this lake, we lose our livelihood," Lee said.

And they're urging officials to explore alternative options.

"We need to take a step back and think about our citizens, think about our future, and not just lining our pockets," said Pritchett.