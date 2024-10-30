Project Unity expands to Robertson County with new family resource center

HEARNE, Texas (KRHD) — Project Unity has a new location in Hearne to offer essential services to needy families and children.



Project Unity offers food assistance, mental health services, parenting assistance, academic support, and more.

Project Unity has existed since 1995 and was exclusively in Brazos County until recently moving to Robertson and Milam County.

For more information about programs and services, visit the Project Unity website here.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"We need it, and the community needs a lot of help, and families that need the help," Hearne resident, Margie Ann Avalos said.

Project Unity is a nonprofit organization from Brazos County that recently opened a family resource center in Hearne.

"Most of the time when Robertson County gets something, it is somewhere else, Franklin, or somewhere else, so I'm glad they brought it to Hearne," Hearne resident William Golden said.

"I think it's very good cause you know, you have people that's unfortunate to have problems in their lives, and they need help, everybody need help somewhere," Golden said.

The family resource center coordinator told 15ABC that since Robertson County has limited resources, Project Unity wanted to do something to help the neighbors in the community.

"We just don't have the things that the larger cities and counties have, so we wanted to pull those resources in this direction to help our community here," Robertson County Family Resource Center Coordinator Kelli Montoya said.

15ABC spoke with Margie Ann, who lives in Hearne and has utilized these resources.

Ann encourages neighbors who are struggling to seek help.

"If you need help or have something to discuss or do, just come and get some help and talk to somebody. The people who work here are very nice and wonderful," Avalos said.

This is just the beginning, but Project Unity told 15ABC they want to work with our neighbors to make this resource center the best it can be.

"The community is the expert here, so we want the community to drive what we need to provide, so we are working together. That's what we must do to make this successful," Montoya said.