Positions to be announced for City Manager, Police Chief in Gatesville

GATESVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — Brad Hunt has served as interim city manager of Gatesville since May. Before, he was police chief for the Gatesville Police Department.

He has seen what goes into doing both jobs and said the positions share many similarities.

“Leading is leading. Taking care of your people, is taking care of your people. Communicating is communicating,” Hunt said.

A decision on Hunt’s permanent position was set to be made at the August 27 city council meeting. However, it was postponed. Hunt said they simply ran out of time.

Hunt does believe everyone is ready for consistency in these roles.

“There's definitely talk as to what's going to happen,” Hunt said.

“We are still just occupying a space, and it's important to make the changes that need to be made, but not try to change everything in one month or three months.”

25 news asked Hunt what he expects to happen or if he prefers one job over the other.

“If we agree that they want me to be city manager, I would be glad to do that. If they would prefer that I go back to being the police chief, I'd also be glad to do that. so I've been very neutral about it,” Hunt said.

Still, he is already setting goals for either position he is placed in.

If he returns to the police department, he will look into a new building and become accredited by the Texas Police Chiefs Association.

If he remains city manager, he will continue to focus on the budget, set up important projects and lay a strong foundation for the years to come.

“It's a great new challenge to be a city manager, and I am very much enjoying it,” Hunt said.

“However, I do miss being the chief a lot of days. The days go by in a snap, but the months have seemed like years. It's kind of funny how that has worked out. It already seems like a long time ago in May, but it's just been three months.”

The city council is expected to make a decision at their next meeting on Tuesday. If not then, a decision is anticipated by September 10.

