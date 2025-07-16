Police investigate deadly crash on Interstate 35 in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The Temple Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead.

Officers were dispatched to Interstate 35 at exit 305 northbound around 9:36 a.m. Wednesday for a traffic accident. When officers arrived on scene, they found one vehicle that left the roadway and hit a concrete pillar that holds a road sign.

The vehicle then caught fire and was fully engulfed in flames.

The single occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased on scene by Justice of the Peace Rosanne Fisher.

The Police Department Traffic Reconstruction Unit will be on scene for several hours. During this time, traffic in this area will be closed off to normal traffic flow for several hours. If you need to travel through this area, the police department asks that you exit before or at Interstate 35 exit 304 northbound.

This case is under investigation, and no other information will be released at this time by the Temple Police Department.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.