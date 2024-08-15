Playground donation waiting to be installed at Calvert ISD

CALVERT, Texas (KRHD) — Zero Tolerance Coalition donated a playground for the students of Calvert ISD, but before the company they ordered it from could install it, they filed for bankruptcy.



Zero Tolerance Coalition is an organization aimed at reducing alcohol and drug use among youth in Robertson County.

The playground equipment was ordered since March of this year, and has been waiting to be installed since Spring Break.

This is the second school year the Calvert ISD school has been open.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Calvert ISD received a brand new playground set for their students, but there's just one problem.

"We come to find out that the company that was, that they had purchased everything from had went bankrupt," said Dean of Calvert ISD, Ronnell Trotter.

The company, Gulf Coast Recreation, went bankrupt before it could install the equipment.

Leaving neighbors in the community heartbroken and disappointed.

"We are sad because we wanted our kids and I know Miss Mona also wanted our kids to be able to come this year and the playground be up and running," Trotter said.

Zero Tolerance Coalition is the organization that donated the playground equipment.

They focus on reducing alcohol and drug use among youth in Robertson County, and wanted to do give back to the students at Calvert ISD.

"When this new school in Calvert was built and Mr. Trotter told us that they didn't have a playground equipment, we only thought, 'well, why not?we got the money. let's do it'," Director of Prevention Services, Tasha Banks said.

Tasha Banks is the Director of Prevention Services for Zero Tolerance, and told15ABC her and her organization reached out to neighbors for help.

"At this point we have a school, a bunch of kids with no playground equipment that is sitting there, but can't be installed and they can't play on," Banks said.

"We had no other choice, really, it's like, 'Ok, we need some help and we've done a lot for this community, please, somebody help us'," she said.

While15ABC was interviewing Banks, she received a phone call informing her that the company that sold the equipment to Gulf Coast reached out and wanted to install the playground set for free.

"Gives me goosebumps because it's like I said, I told her [Miss. Mona] she was so disgusted, discouraged and I'm like, miracles happen every day."