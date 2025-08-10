Phoenix Suns Royce O'Neale hosts basketball camp at Harker Heights

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KXXV) — Phoenix Suns power forward Royce O'Neale returns to Harker Heights for his youth basketball camp.

This is the fourth time the camp has taken place at the Kingdom and a sold out 150 kids packed the gym to improve their basketball skills and get some swag.

The former Baylor Bear always get excited returning to his alma mater and it brings reflection.

"It's always a surreal feeling. I mean, growing up here in Killeen, going to Harker Heights, and then coming back and having a camp. I mean it just means a lot and I think well, my you know my banner up there is hanging up so I mean it's a good it's a good sign," O'Neale said.

A fun day for the community as O'Neale says the camp is only going to get bigger from here.

