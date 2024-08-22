Petition gains traction among community to reopen Sulphur Creek for swimming

LAMPASAS, Texas (KXXV) — There is a local petition going around asking to reopen Sulphur Creek for swimming. It is gaining support beyond Lampasas.

“You've got this beautiful creek right here. Why can't we swim in it like we used to do in the past?" Armando Rosales asked.

Sulphur Creek runs through the heart of Lampasas.

Today, it is not always crowded. However, Armando said it is where our community used to come together. For him, it was full of people and special memories.

"Right here, used to be a swing. We used to swing on out and jump. We used to swim along that dam,” Armando said.

Now, Armando wants to bring it back to life for the people of Lampasas.

So he started a petition, asking to reopen the creek for swimming, while also focusing on safety and environmental protection.

It started a conversation across our community, with many wondering why a natural resource hasn’t been utilized for decades.

"We don't use this at all. It's not being used to its full potential, and that's just it – it breaks my heart. It really does,” Armando said.

25 news reached out to the City of Lampasas to get their thoughts on the petition. They said they can not comment until it's presented to the city council.

Yet, Armando isn't waiting. He is already envisioning what it could be if it's passed.

He plans to continue working to make this a reality so everyone can enjoy what our town has to offer.

"If you go to San Saba, or anywhere, they have beautiful, beautiful places to swim,” Armando said.

“People could do the same right here. We just need the city council to open this up for us so we can show them how great of a place this is.”

They are using the #MakeSulphurCreekGreatAgain.

So far, the petition has over 300 signatures.

