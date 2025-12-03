‘Perfect time to start spreading germs’: Flu surging after Thanksgiving travel, doctors warn more is coming

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Flu activity is climbing nationwide after one of the busiest Thanksgiving travel weekends on record, and Central Texas doctors say a new strain of Influenza A is spreading more easily than expected.

Greg Newman, a medical director at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Marketplace Clinic, said holiday gatherings create ideal conditions for illnesses.

“Everybody's together, it's a little bit cold. We're all indoors for the most part, and that's a perfect time to start spreading germs and now we've got new pockets of spread,” Newman said.

More patients are coming in with high fevers, body aches and persistent coughs. Newman said the symptoms match what doctors typically see with Influenza A, but the new K-variant appears to be more intense.

“The K-variant has a lot of genetic shift, and so the problem with that is that it's going to probably get around the vaccine a little more than we're used to, but it doesn't mean the vaccine is not good and it doesn't mean it may not be effective for some,” Newman said.

“It certainly can reduce symptoms and maybe the risk for hospitalization, even death,” he added.

He said the strain has already contributed to rising case counts in other parts of the northern hemisphere, and its spread in Central Texas is expected to increase as more families travel for Christmas and New Year’s.

Without enough immune “buffer,” Newman said some patients may experience harsher symptoms than usual, especially older adults and individuals with weakened immune systems.

“Without a lot of buffer, maybe the vaccine doesn't buffer quite as well, or somebody hasn't been immunized, you're going to see maybe a little bit of the same symptoms, but a little more severity on those,” he said. “It seems that it might be particularly harder on folks over 65 and those who might be immune-compromised from other chronic conditions.”

Symptoms to Watch For

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, common flu symptoms include:

Sudden fever

Chills

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Muscle or body aches

Fatigue

Headache



The CDC reports that flu activity increased in most regions of the United States, with Influenza A accounting for the majority of lab-confirmed cases.

When to See a Doctor

Newman said people who suspect the flu — especially those most vulnerable to complications — should seek care sooner rather than later.

“There are some options for those who are vulnerable to complications, and those options might be an antiviral medication,” Newman said. “If they're seen a little bit more quickly and can get on an antiviral, that actually may help alleviate some symptoms and reduce their risk for complications from the flu.”

Newman said mild cold symptoms can often be managed at home for the first few days with rest, fluids and over-the-counter medications. However, he recommends seeing a doctor if symptoms worsen or fail to improve.

“I would say if you get severe symptoms, so stuff is progressing, it's day 4, it's day 5, day 6, and it's like, wait, this is going the wrong way or my child is still running fever,” he said. “I have severe cough. I have horrible headache, body aches, weakness. Those are the kinds of things that's probably best to seek care, whether that's digitally or in person.”

Flu Shots Still Recommended

Newman emphasized that despite the K-variant’s genetic changes, the flu vaccine still offers valuable protection.

“Although we have flu B in the community, and we anticipate flu A picking up soon, it is still not too late to get your flu shot,” he said.

The CDC also recommends vaccination for anyone six months and older, noting that even when a strain partially evades immunity, the shot can reduce severity and help prevent hospitalizations.

