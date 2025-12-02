Central Texans prepare for colder weather, higher electric bills

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — With winter-like temperatures finally reaching Central Texas, many residents are preparing for colder days ahead.

Garden centers are seeing an increase in customers buying plant covers and insulation materials as temperatures dip near the freezing mark. Animal organizations are also reminding pet owners to bring animals indoors overnight, noting that pets feel the cold just as much as people do.

Homeowners are taking early steps to protect their property. Even small tasks such as insulating pipes and checking heating systems can help reduce the risk of damage when the next cold front arrives.

“It’s sunny one day, like 70 degrees, and the next day is like 40 degrees. It’s crazy. So, I have to wrap the pipes with insulation so the water doesn’t freeze, and I keep my pets inside,” one neighbor said.

As residents adjust to the colder weather, many are also preparing for higher electricity bills as thermostats switch from cooling to heating.

That shift can increase household energy use.

“My air is at 70. It’s normally cold, probably at the end of September, October – it has been like hot, like hot. I think this is the coldest it’s been,” another neighbor said.

“For some people who live in an apartment it goes up. I guess just don’t use too much electricity is the best,” a neighbor added.

The U.S. Department of Energy recommends keeping thermostats set around 68 degrees when at home and lowering them slightly while sleeping or away to reduce costs. The agency also suggests sealing drafty windows, adding weather stripping around doors, and replacing dirty air filters to help heating systems run more efficiently.

