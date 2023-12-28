CENTRAL TEXAS — People with PTSD and autism speak about challenges with NYE celebrations.



Fireworks and loud celebrations can be tough on people with PTSD, autism and other disorders.

The noise can trigger anxiety, depression and other problems.

Talk to your neighbors and tell them about your plans to celebrate the New Year so they can prepare.

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

2024 is almost here and many in Central Texas are ready to celebrate. While fireworks and loud noises are fun for some, they are not so fun for people living with autism.

“While they love fireworks not everybody does. It may be stressful and overwhelming for other families,” said Heart of Texas Autism Network Outreach Coordinator Jennifer Johannsen.

Johanssen has three children with autism and says they do everything they can to try to prepare for all the celebrations.

“I have my middle son that does not like fireworks. We have had phones as well and we try to distract him with the iPod and let him watch a movie,” said Johanssen.

Rolando Hernandez is a local veteran living with PTSD. He also struggles all the excitement.

“Mainly, though the vibrations are the sharpness of the fireworks is the first thing that catches veterans' attention. The sudden impact explosion may cause people to have anxiety,” said Hernandez.

Johansson and Hernandez said they don’t want to stop people from having fun. They just want everyone to be aware.

“If they know what’s going on, they can prepare themselves either with earplugs, or a lower down the hearing aid,” said Hernandez.

“Talk to your neighbors. Ask if they may be disturbed ask if that can be an issue for them. That would be very great and very neighborly to do,” said Johanssen.

Your pets also have a tough time with fireworks. It’s important to make sure that everyone is aware and that you communicate with your neighbors.