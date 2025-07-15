Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Papa Johns in Texas to donate July 15 profits to flood recovery effort

The new garlic Parmesan-flavored crust from Papa John's.
Papa Johns Texas announced it will donate 100% of profits from all orders on Tuesday, July 15 at participating locations to help with flood relief efforts.

"The Texas Hill Country is more than just a place—it's home to so many of our friends, families, and loyal customers. In times like these, it's not just about business—it's about showing up for one another. On July 15th, every order will help support those affected by the floods. We're honored to stand with our community and do our part to help rebuild what's been lost."
Keith Sullins, local franchise owner of Papa Johns

The fundraiser will include all participating Texas Papa Johns locations:

  • Houston
  • Dallas
  • San Antonio
  • Austin
  • Corpus Christi
  • Waco
  • Lubbock
  • Amarillo
  • El Paso
  • Midland
  • Odessa
  • San Angelo
  • Abilene

For more information or to place an order, visit www.papajohns.com.

