MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — Falling glass from Marlin’s historic Falls Hotel has raised public safety concerns, prompting street closures and a response from the building’s owner, who says repairs are underway but no immediate plans exist for the property’s future.



Falling glass from the deteriorating Falls Hotel has forced the City of Marlin to block off sidewalks and parking along Coleman Street for public safety.

Longtime residents, like Pam Kelly, say the historic hotel holds deep sentimental and historical value, making its decline difficult to witness.

The building's owner, Chris Martinez, says recent damage was caused by a storm and confirms exterior maintenance is underway, but there are currently no immediate plans for the building’s future.

Owner of historic Marlin hotel responds to glass hazard, street closure

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“The Falls Hotel has been a really important part of this community and surrounding areas,” said Marlin resident Pam Kelly.

Built in 1929, the 110-room Falls Hotel sits in the heart of Marlin.

Once a glamorous landmark, the historic building is now surrounded by caution tape and cones.

Falling glass from the upper floors has forced the city to block off parking spots and sidewalks along Coleman street.

“That’s of course a danger and health hazard,” said Kelly.

For longtime residents like Pam Kelly, seeing the hotel in this condition is heartbreaking.

“Watching it deteriorate over the years has been incredibly sad,” Kelly said.

She says the Falls Hotel isn’t just a building — it’s a place filled with decades of memories for her and many others.

“Many of us attended school banquets, dances and other events in the ballroom. It’s very historic for Marlin and there is just so much history there. There are so many personal memories for probably anybody who grew up in or around Marlin,” said Kelly.

For years, the future of Marlin's tallest building has been uncertain.

25 News reached out to the owner, Chris Martinez, to find out what’s next.

He says there have been a few potential buyers over the years, but deals have ultimately fallen through.

At this time, he confirms there are no immediate plans for the building.

Regarding the falling glass, Martinez provided 25 News with the statement below:

"The storm that came through early morning blew down one of the scaffolding planking. As a precaution, the city of Marlin blocked the street directly in front of the hotel until the remainder of the planking could be inspected. After the inspection and checking the planking, it was determined the street way was safe for traffic. We were granted permission to section off a portion of the street for maintenance on the front exterior of the building. That process will continue for a few more days. Currently, there is no definitive plan for the historical building. The city of Marlin is working on some revitalization plans for downtown Marlin. One recent effort from the economic development board involved grant funding up to $10,000 for remodeling of buildings within the downtown area. While we were not able to participate in the latest round grant funding, we look forward to working with the city of Marlin regarding the revitalization of the downtown district." - Chris Martinez

