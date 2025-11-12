'Our turn': Texas voters approve $20 billion for water security

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — It’s the largest water investment in Texas history.

Voters approved Proposition Four, setting aside $20 billion to help secure the state’s water supply over the next two decades.

“I think it's wonderful that there's recognition that the water system needs help, statewide, and I think that the voters, with their turnout, showed that,” said Ricky Garrett, general manager of Bell County Water Control Improvement District 1.

The money will come from existing state sales tax revenue — about $1 billion a year starting in 2027 — to fund water, wastewater, and flood projects across Texas.

The move comes as communities struggle with aging infrastructure, growing populations, and a warming climate, putting pressure on water supplies.

“We're behind the curve because of the population growth, especially in high-growth areas, like along I-35 and parts of I-45 and I-10. We're not accustomed. Most water suppliers in Texas aren't accustomed to that rate of growth,” Garrett said.

Supporters call it a long-overdue step. Critics worry the money could favor large-scale projects while leaving smaller communities behind.

“I think that's exactly one of the reasons for creating the regional entity, is all entities are invited to be part of that, and they need to be part of that to be represented and be supported as their needs are just as important,” Garrett said.

He added that planning for the future is critical.

“In 5 years, we're fine. In 10 years, there's questions. In 20 years, we're not fine,” Garrett said.

Garrett said the investment is an opportunity to prepare for generations to come.

“It's our turn to pay it forward for our grandkids and their grandkids, to last another 70 or 100 years. We need to have good answers, but it doesn't mean that we don't need to conserve. It doesn't mean that we shouldn't use the water wisely, but we need to get new sources of water,” he added.

