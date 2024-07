COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — “Operation Beat the Heat” is a new effort this summer to keep our neighbors cool. Coryell County Constable Precincts 1 and 2, partnered with Atmos Energy, HEB, and the Food Care Center to deliver fans to those in need.

So far, nearly 30 fans have been delivered.

Here is the link If you want to sign-up to receive a fan or nominate someone to receive a fan: https://form.jotform.com/GuyBeveridge/operationbeattheheat

