Open for business: Now is the time to sign up for health insurance

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — It's that time of year again to start looking at your health insurance options. The open enrollment period began November 1st, and deadlines are quickly approaching.



One local insurance agent identifies the importance of identifying the right plan based on individual needs such as dental, vision, doctors, and prescriptions.

Monica Shannon emphasizes the importance of health insurance and the benefits of using an insurance broker or agent who the insurance company pays.

If you want coverage by January 1st, and you are new to the marketplace, you’re deadline is December 15th

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“I depend on it now," said Jerry Moore. "I’m about to get my kidney, so I need my insurance."

Jerry Moore has been on Medicaid and Medicare since 2012

“I’m on dialysis, so as long as it covers that, I’m good,” Moore said.

And because he’s disabled, he doesn’t have to pay a dime.

“I know the insurance is high, and I know if it were not for them helping me, it’d be hard on me. I’d have to depend on my family a little more,” said Moore.

But if you’re looking for some insurance and want to keep your costs low, Dominique Leh met with an insurance agent to help you.

“If they want to have more dental, if they know they need implants or dentures, we may look at a plan that offers more dental of vision, certainly their doctors and their prescriptions and then their co-pays,” said Insurance agent Monica Shannon.

Monica Shannon with Copeland Insurance Group says insurance agents and brokers don’t cost you anything; they come at the cost of the insurance company.

“The insurance company does if we enroll you, so it doesn’t cost anything to have extra help,” Shannon said.

Here are a few dates you might want to know.

The open enrollment period for health insurance began on November 1st. If you want coverage by January 1st and are new to the marketplace, your deadline is December 15th. But if you have already been in the marketplace, open enrollment ends on January 15th, 2025.

Open enrollment for Medicare is October 15th through December 7th, and you can enroll anytime for Medicaid.

“Health insurance is vital because you never know when you’ll need it,” said Shannon.

