One woman dead after vehicle, pedestrian crash Saturday night on I-35 in Waco

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco Police detectives are investigating a vehicle-pedestrian crash that killed one woman Saturday night on I-35.

Waco police said they received a call just before 11 p.m. Saturday night of a person dressed in all black crossing the freeway at I-35 near New Road.

As officers were responding to this call, dispatch received another call about an auto-pedestrian crash.

When officers arrived, they found a woman fitting the description, dead at the scene. Their initial investigation reveals that a tractor-trailer driving northbound hit the woman as she tried to cross the interstate.

The driver of the tractor-trailer stayed on the scene with officers and was cooperating with their investigation.

The victim's identity has not been released, pending next of kin notification.

Traffic was detoured off the freeway while officers investigated and worked to clear the interstate.