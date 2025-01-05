One person dead, two injured after multi-vehicle crash in Temple Saturday afternoon

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Temple Police are investigating a fatal crash that killed one person Saturday afternoon, involving three vehicles and injuring two others.

Temple Police said officers were dispatched to the 19200 block of SE HK Dodgen Loop around 12:55 p.m. Saturday for a traffic accident. There, officers learned a vehicle that was merging onto the SE Loop entered oncoming traffic and hit a vehicle.

This accident caused a third vehicle to hit the back of the second vehicle.

One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced deceased.

Two people from the second vehicle were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The individual in the third vehicle had minor injuries that were treated on scene.

The roadway was closed for several hours. It was cleared and reopened around 5:50 p.m.

The Temple Police Department Traffic Reconstruction Unit is now investigating the fatal crash and no other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.