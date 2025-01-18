One person dead after early Saturday morning shooting in Mexia

MEXIA, Texas (KXXV) — The Mexia Police Department said one person is dead after an early morning shooting on Saturday.

Mexia Police Chief Heath Crossland said they received several calls around 6:30 a.m. about a shooting that may have occurred. Another 911 call came in reporting a shooting happened in the 700 block of East Liberty Street.

Officers arrived and found one person who was not responsive in the front yard and had apparent gunshot wounds. EMS arrived but the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Mexia Police Department is actively investigating this incident and there are no indications that this is a random act of violence. The police department doesn't believe the public is in danger.

Police said individuals have been identified as involved parties and are being interviewed.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Limestone County Crime Stoppers at (254) 729-8477.