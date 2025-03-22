'One of a Kind': Community honors retiring College Station officer

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Neighbors gathered at the Lincoln Recreation Center on Friday to honor Officer Brad Smith's retirement after nearly 50 years of service in law enforcement.



Brad Smith served as a College Station police officer for 38 years and has served 48 years in law enforcement.

Officer Smith received 100 Club's prestigious 'Super Cop' award in May 2024.

Officer Smith has served as a leader, mentor, and field training officer.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"Go ahead 28," College Station Police Department dispatch said over the radio.

"10-42," retired College Station police officer, Brad Smith said.

Officer Brad Smith with the College Station Police Department has been protecting our community for more that 30 years.

Ezekiel Ramirez Officer Smith has decided to hang up the badge after almost half a decade in law enforcement.

"He's a legend, great cop, good friend and just somebody you can count on and rely on," College Station resident, Cheryl Weichert said.

But now, Officer Smith has decided to hang up the badge after almost half a decade in law enforcement.

"You've been a servant, a leader, an enforcer, and a friend for all. You will be greatly missed by everyone," dispatch said.

"He's a very, very nice, caring person. He will give you the shirt off his back. He would go way and beyond the cost to try to help you, and so, he's just one of a kind," Brad Smith's cousin, Ann Cashaw, said.

Active and retired first responders joined friends and family to honor Officer Smith's service to our community.

Ezekiel Ramirez Neighbors gathered at the Lincoln Recreation Center to honor the service and dedication of Officer Brad Smith.

"We do hope you enjoy a well-deserved retirement. We can't thank you enough for your service," dispatch said.

"I know I came in contact with a lot of people, but I didn't realize this much," Smith said.

Attendees described Officer Smith's lasting legacy.

"A legacy of doing the right thing, providing protection to our community, fair and honest and the best person you're just gonna meet,"Weichert said.

And neighbors shared their favorite memories about Officer Smith online.

Ezekiel Ramirez Neighbors online share their favorite memories of Officer Brad Smith.

"He was a mentor to many. He trained a lot, but he was just there every day doing a consistent, reliable job," College Station Police Chief, Billy Couch said.

Officer Smith tells 15ABC before he goes, there's one thing he wants our neighbors to remember.

"Even though today's stigma, 'can't trust the police, can't trust the police', well, that's one in, as they say, one apple. Not all apples are bad and when you got somebody coming through the neighborhood, get to know that officer."

"28 — it's an honor and a privilege to be able to show a legend and a hero —10-42," dispatch said.