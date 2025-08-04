One dead after vehicle vs. truck and livestock trailer crash in Coryell County

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A man from Waco is dead after Texas DPS responded to a two-vehicle crash between a car and a Ram truck towing a livestock trailer in Coryell County on July 31.

Texas DPS says a 2021 Kia Stinger, being driven by 21-year-old Jeffrey Lynn Nevarez Jr., of Waco, was traveling eastbound on Highway 84. A 2024 Ram truck, being driven by a 19-year-old man, was towing a 2006 livestock trailer westbound.

Accoridng to the trooper investigating the crash, for unknown reasons, the Kia crossed into the westbound lanes into the path of the Ram truck, hitting it head on.

Nevarez Jr. was pronounced deceased on scene. Next of kin has been notified.

The crash investigation is open and active.