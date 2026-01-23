Oncor prepares for weekend winter blast with enhanced equipment, tree trimming efforts

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Oncor is enhancing winter weather preparations ahead of this weekend's ice storm.



Oncor doubled tree trimming miles in 2025 through new system resiliency plan to prevent ice-related power outages

Company has stockpiled commonly needed equipment including transformers, poles and line hardware ahead of weekend winter blast

Customers encouraged to download MyOncor app and register for text alerts at 266267 for real-time outage updates and service requests

Oncor is ramping up preparations for this weekend's winter weather as ice threatens to cause power outages across the region.

Even a thin layer of ice can cause power lines to sag, according to Oncor spokesperson Roxana Rubio. The power lines and poles are a crucial part of getting electricity to homes, but the upcoming winter blast could create issues.

"Through our system resiliency plan which is new that we've had a full year now we've been able to increase those efforts and in 2025 we trimmed twice as many miles of trees," Rubio said.

Rubio said Oncor is more prepared than ever for winter weather. She noted that freezes cause massive issues on power lines which could cause outages separate from the state's main power grid.

"What we've done is we've gathered some of our most commonly needed equipment like transformers, poles, other types of line hardware," Rubio said.

Since the turn of the decade, Oncor has increased its preparation efforts including cutting tree branches and deploying more mobile units in case of an emergency.

"We always want to stay in touch with our customers so we really encourage them to register for MyOncor Alerts and they can do that through text message, text REG to 66267," Rubio said.

Rubio suggests downloading the MyOncor app to report outages, see real-time updates or request services.

