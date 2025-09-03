'Oh skibidi': Waco rescue thanks Waco PD after kangaroo escape

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Two kangaroos escaped from the Waco Wildlife Rescue Tuesday night, prompting a lighthearted but swift response from local police and fire crews who helped wrangle the roos back home safely.



Two kangaroos escaped from Waco Wildlife Rescue after an employee accidentally left multiple gates open.

Waco Police and Fire responded quickly, helping to safely wrangle the animals back without injuries.

The rescue center, which cares for around 800 animals annually, praised the community’s support and first responders help.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"There's nothing like getting a call about your kangaroos being outside of your gate,” said founder of Waco Wildlife Rescue, Ben Christie.

It was a jumpy situation Tuesday night — after two kangaroos escaped from the Waco Wildlife Rescue, leading first responders on a wild wrangle.

"I thought 'Oh skibidy, what an excellent Tuesday evening this is',” said Christie.

25 News was there as Waco Police Department and Waco Fire Department jumped into action—doing what they could to track down the runaway 'roos.

“I was in complete and utter shock, no one thought it was real. We were talking about it all the way there but once I got there I looked over and there were two kangaroos just out in the wild,” said Waco Police Officer Adyson Therkelsen.

An experience she and other local officials will never forget.

“It is hilarious but super cool to look back on,” said Therkelsen.

But how exactly did the kangaroos get loose in the first place?

25 News went to the rescue to find out.

"One of our lovely employees left multiple gates open so they made it to the neighboring property where 17 of my friends and many people who have dropped animals off here, all called me at the same time, and the cops and everyone else showed up to rescue them,” said Christie.

The center helps care for and rehabilitate around 800 injured or orphaned animals every year.

But they tell 25 News reporter Madison Myers that Tuesday's unexpected chase was a reminder of how important community support truly is.

"The Lord brought them back safe and so did our Waco PD, we love you guys, thank you so much and please donate to Waco Wildlife rescue so we can train our employees how to close gates,” said Christie.

More information on Waco Wildlife Rescue can be found here.

