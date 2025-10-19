'I'm disappointed': Congressman Sessions talks shutdown from Washington

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — As the shutdown stretches on, Congressman Pete Sessions says it's time for leaders to step up and find a resolution.



The U.S. government has been shut down for nearly three weeks, marking the third-longest in history.

Congressman Pete Sessions says progress has stalled in the Senate.

Sessions urges bipartisan cooperation and says it's time for leadership to take responsibility and end the shutdown.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

On Thursday, the Senate failed — for the tenth time — to pass a funding bill.

“I’m disappointed that we have not made more progress,” said U.S. Congressman Pete Sessions.

25 News spoke with U.S. Congressman Pete Sessions who traveled to the capitol this week.

“We still live in the greatest country in the world but we’ve got to find a way to resolve this,” Sessions said.

Asking him what it’s going to take for our country to come to a resolution.

“It is up to 10 United States senators to vote with what would be the republicans in the Senate, to either pass this bill or create a new one. At this point nothing has manufactured itself to get 60 votes,” Sessions said.

But during his time in Washington so far, Sessions says there are only small signs of movement.

“This is pretty much a town that has little activity. The roads are clear, I got to the capitol and it’s a quiet city,” Sessions said.

And while a resolution remains uncertain — Sessions says it’s time for leadership to step up.

“I don’t know if it is going to come down to a negotiation. At this point, I believe my part has to have authority and responsibility to end this mess that we are in,” said Sessions.

This marks the third-longest government shutdown in U.S. history. Senators are expected to vote again on Monday.



