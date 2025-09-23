CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Coryell County residents once again packed the Commissioners Court on Tuesday, making a final push against the proposed budget that would raise property taxes.

'Not a negotiation': Residents demand Coryell County scale back property tax increase

Tuesday’s hearings come just weeks after county leaders proposed a 21% tax rate increase before scaling it back to 8%.

Many residents say the change is still not enough.

“You lowered it from a 21.1%, I believe, back to 8.6%. That’s a good start. That’s not acceptable still."

The first hearing centered on the proposed budget.

“I think y’all have confused this budget as a negotiation. I think it’s a freaking ultimatum from the people. It will not increase.”

“Let’s go a no-revenue increase budget. Give us the time as residents, as voters. I’m not going to threaten you with your jobs, because I really don’t think any of you really care.”

The second hearing focused on the tax rate tied to the budget.

“I don’t want to come here this year and have 8%, come back next year be at 21% again, the following year be at 22%, be at 23%. I don’t want to keep seeing these increases, where either, I get priced out of my house or my daughter never has a chance to buy a house in a place like this.”

“Every year it’s getting worse. You’re not thinking forward. You're not thinking about the future. You're putting band aids on everything.”

One resident expressed concern about the long-term impact on future generations.

“My concern is if I send her off for a year to go somewhere else in the world, she will have no desire to come back to Coryell County and plant roots, want to raise a family here, like I’ve been desiring to do this whole time.”

The third hearing considered a proposed $10 fee to support the county clerk’s archive record fund.

The county has until the end of the month to set the tax rate and approve the budget.

