‘Not a joke’: Lampasas Middle School on heightened alert following 2 threats in same week

LAMPASAS, Texas (KXXV) — Lampasas Middle School is on heightened alert after two separate threats were made at the school within the same week. One resulted in an arrest.

“School safety is of utmost importance. My first thoughts were about the care and welfare of our staff and students. When we learn about allegations, we ensure that we're investigating them as quickly as possible,” Wes Graham, Lampasas Middle School Principal, said.

The first incident occurred on September 12, when administration was alerted to a gun threat made by a student after classes had ended for the day. Lampasas police stepped in to investigate, leading to an arrest.

Just days later, a second threat was reported, this time targeting a specific teacher.

“I was surprised, but I also know that students can say things out of emotion. Sometimes they make concerning remarks, whether jokingly or not. We always take these matters seriously and investigate,” Graham said.

Lampasas Police Chief Jody Cummings said while most school threats are not carried out, they still carry serious consequences.

“Our school year has looked like it has for a lot of schools in our country, state and in our area, with school violence,” Cummings said.

“It is more prevalent over the last years and decade, but it's also brought out a lot of threats. Words matter and charges have to be filed.”

Cummings said that the severity of charges can vary, ranging from assault by threat, classified as a Class C misdemeanor, to threats of aggravated assault, which are felonies.

He added these charges can have lasting impacts on students long after they leave school.

“It just has to be known that this is very serious and can't be taken lightly. It can affect them greatly for the rest of their life, for just a few seconds of popping off at the mouth with not even any intentions of carrying through,” Cummings said.

Both Cummings and Graham agreed that all threats — big or small — will be thoroughly investigated.

There is currently no official count of how many threats have been reported locally during the fall semester. However, similar threats have been reported in the Temple, Waco, and Killeen school districts.

Follow Allison on social media!