No restoration timeline as Central Texas faces power outages

Oncor reports no estimated time for restoration as crews respond to storm damage in multiple counties.
CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Severe weather that swept through Central Texas left widespread power outages across several counties, with some residents still waiting for restoration as of Tuesday, according to Oncor Electric Delivery.

McLennan County reported 41 active outages, while Bell County was hit harder with 328 outages. Milam County followed with 45 outages, and Freestone County had 10. Oncor has not yet provided estimated restoration times for the affected areas.

The storms, which moved through the region late Sunday night into early Monday, brought high winds, heavy rain, and lightning that downed power lines and damaged infrastructure in multiple communities.

Oncor said crews are working around the clock to assess damage and restore service but warned that continued weather threats and downed infrastructure may slow progress.

Residents can monitor outage updates and report issues via Oncor’s outage map at oncor.com.

