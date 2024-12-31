New Year's Safety: Fireworks prohibited near Brazos County city limits

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Fireworks are banned within city limits, but rural residents can celebrate the New Year's holiday following the recent lifting of the burn ban – with safety precautions.



Brazos County prohibits fireworks within 5,000 feet of Bryan and College Station city limits

Violating the fireworks ban can result in fines up to $2,500

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"This is a college town — if they allowed all the fireworks in town, it might get a little dicey," said R&M Fireworks owner, Rick Young.

Setting off any fireworks within Bryan or College Station city limits is illegal.

"You do have cities all across the state of Texas that allow fireworks inside the city limits and they're able to function and do that safely, but that's never been the situation for Bryan or College Station," Young said.

The city may fine residents up to $2,500 for using fireworks within city limits, which is considered a Class C Misdemeanor.

"You have to do think about all the folks around you," Young said.

"Just stopping somewhere and shooting fireworks, that is just not conducive to safety."

Fortunately, the recent lifting of the burn ban by Brazos County allows residents living more than 5,000 feet outside city limits to celebrate with fireworks.

"We actually live out here, kind of out in the woods, so we have the advantage of just being able to do that safely, of course," said College Station resident, Brandi Scroggins.

Scroggins wants neighbors to celebrate the new year safely and responsibly.

"It's important to remember that you're not alone out here and that you would want the same given to you if you were in a situation where you needed someone to be safer," Scroggins said.

"Just being considered towards others is in everybody's best interest."

Neighbors using fireworks should...



Only use them outdoors

Keep a safe distance from people, homes, and flammable materials

Light one at a time

Wear eye protection

Soak spent and unused fireworks in water

"Nothing ruins a party worse than a trip to the ER right in the middle of the show, so be safe and everybody have a happy and safe new year," Young said.