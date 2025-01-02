New Year, New Law: No more vehicle inspections in Texas starting 2025

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Texans will no longer have to get their vehicles inspected starting this year.

Even though you do not have to get it inspected, you still have to pay the fee — it's a controversial law affecting local businesses and fellow Texans on the roads.



Texas House Bill 3297 as passed in the 2023 legislative session and went into effect on January 1, 2025

Non-commercial drivers still have to pay a fee of $7.50 for an inspection program replacement. That will be paid when you get your registration.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Around this time last year, 25 News' Heather Healy visited Al’s Drive-Thru in Robinson, looking for some insight into House Bill 3297, which eliminated vehicle safety inspections in Texas.

“This is convenient, and we provide fast and efficient service,” said Al Siddiq, owner of Al’s Drive-Thru Vehicle Inspection Station.

Siddiq has owned this station since 1987, making sure the service given is effective and easy to get through.

“We have a machine inside that checks the brakes so we don’t have to get in people’s cars to drive the cars to check the brakes,” Siddiq said.

He's in a tough spot now that this is no longer required.

“I’m going to lose all my livelihood — it’s not only me, it’s 7,000 of us who depends on this income and it’s going to go away,” Siddiq said.

“I own the building, I can survive, but commercial inspection is still going to stay but they’re really minimum."

Even not having to get out of your car to have it checked is still a hassle for many Texans.

“If there’s a fee I have to pay and don’t have to go all the way out to the inspection office, then, it’s more convenience,” said driver Quinn Danielle.

Maybe more convenient, but what about safety?

“I know when cars come through, how many cars fail on a daily basis who has bad tires, no horn, windshield wipers don’t work and so forth, especially for the older people,” Siddiq said.

For Al, he cares deeply for the Central Texas community and the dangers that could happen on the road — urging our neighbors to ponder this:

“The Governor says it’s a waste of Texans' time — is any one life worth spending little time? Police doesn’t have that much time to check everyone’s tires and breaks and lights, they don’t,” he said.