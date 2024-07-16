New businesses in Hearne contribute to downtown improvements

HEARNE, Texas (KRHD) — The City of Hearne is adding new businesses to improve their downtown area. Ever Lovin' Cup and Crossing Point Creamery are two of the newest businesses in Downtown Hearne.



Ever Lovin' Cup had their ribbon cutting on July 6

Crossing Point Creamery had their ribbon cutting on July 12

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

New businesses are opening in Downtown Hearne.

"I think I just had this desire to give back to the people that have given so much to me, and provided everything for me," said barista and daughter of Ever Lovin' Cup owner, Riley Henderson.

"I wanted to be able to help them in a way that they needed."

Not only are they sweet and tasty —

"People seem very supportive of, you know, having these new businesses come around and you know, I'm glad that I can take part in that and really help the community grow," said Crossing Point Creamer employee, Jaxon Neeley.

— they're helping improve the heart of the city.

"I think it's a really rewarding experience to be a part of something bigger than yourself, and I think that's all we really want, it to be a successful place for people to come and enjoy themselves," Henderson said.

Ever Lovin' Cup and Crossing Point Creamery are two of the newest locations to visit in Downtown Hearne.

"There's been a lot of support from people because we are the only ice cream shop in town," Neeley said.

"I definitely love that aspect of it."

Henderson, is proud to be a part of a family that is helping neighbors.

"I'm so proud of them for taking on all the things that they did in such a short amount of time, and for stepping up to something that we had no idea about," she said.

15ABC spoke to Riley's father, John Henderson on the phone about what it feels like to be a difference maker in the City of Hearne.

"It's just enjoyable, being a part of a city that wants to really put some efforts into making it a destination where people want to come and shop and spend time," John Henderson said.

Neighbors in Hearne have a lot to look forward to, because this is just the beginning.