New armored rescue vehicle in Brazos County helps law enforcement agencies in high-risk situations

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Law enforcement agencies across Brazos County have joined forces to add a heavily armored rescue vehicle to their emergency response capabilities, designed to protect officers and save lives during the most dangerous situations.

The Lenco BearCat is a bulletproof tactical vehicle that will be shared among agencies throughout the county. Lt. Garrett House with the Brazos County Sheriff's Office tells 15 ABC the vehicle represents a significant investment in officer safety and community protection.

Ezekiel Ramirez Lt. Garrett House with the Brazos County Sheriff's Office shares specific details about the armored vehicle with 15 ABC.

"This really makes that big of a difference," Lt. House said. "It also shows the community and like as our recruiting efforts that we take officer safety seriously."

The armored vehicle is specifically designed for high-risk scenarios where every second matters. House explained that the BearCat's primary purpose is to buy critical time during dangerous incidents.

Ezekiel Ramirez The front view of the new BearCat armored vehicle.

"It's just specialized tools to be able to slow things down because we know that if we can slow things down and drag them on, the safer outcome for everybody," Lt. House.

Ezekiel Ramirez Side view of the new BearCat armored vehicle.

The vehicle will be deployed in various emergency situations, including hostage scenarios, barricaded subjects and sniper situations.

Ezekiel Ramirez Lt. Garrett House shows 15 ABC the specific safety features of the BearCat.

"You'll see this thing on hostage situations, barricaded subjects, sniper situations, that kind of stuff," Lt. House said.

"They've been used successfully for high water rescues and things like that. So, it just allows you to get into places that other vehicles can't quite go to," he added.

The shared resource model allows multiple agencies across Brazos County to benefit from the specialized equipment. House emphasized that the vehicle's primary function is to protect officers while they work to resolve dangerous situations through negotiation and careful decision-making.

Ezekiel Ramirez Side view of the new BearCat armored vehicle.

"Having this vehicle just allows us to protect our deputies and officers while we get them up to a scene where they can negotiate. We can take our time to make the best decision for whatever the situation," Lt. House said.

While the BearCat is built to withstand extreme conditions, House expressed hope that its full defensive capabilities will never be needed.

Ezekiel Ramirez The Lenco BearCat logo on the armored vehicle.

"I wish that there was never a time that we would have to use it, but the reality is we will use it, we just hope that we never have to test the ballistic capabilities of it," he said.

"So, our goal at the end of the day is to save life, right? And we know that the more time that we can take to do that, the more successful that we're gonna be," Lt. House added.

Ezekiel Ramirez Full view of the new Brazos County BearCat armored vehicle.

Local law enforcement is already preparing to deploy the vehicle as needed, with House emphasizing that the BearCat represents more than just defensive equipment—it's a tool designed to save lives and protect the community.

