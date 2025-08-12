Brazos Valley law enforcement agencies add new armored vehicle to fleet

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Brazos Valley law enforcement agencies gained a new armored vehicle to its fleet - the Lenco BearCat Rescue Vehicle.

The state-of-the-art armored vehicle will be shared between the College Station Police Department, Texas A&M University Police, Bryan Police Department and the Brazos County Sheriff's Office.

The new armored vehicle will help tactical teams respond faster, safer and smarter in critical situations:

