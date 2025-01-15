New airport plan could open doors to private jets, economic growth in Lampasas

LAMPASAS, Texas (KXXV) — The Lampasas Municipal Airport has been serving the community since 1966, but new plans could soon bring significant upgrades – potentially boosting the local economy and expanding the area's growth.

The proposed “Airport Layout Plan” outlines improvements that could attract more aviation activity to the area, including better infrastructure to support a wider variety of aircraft. The proposed changes include a longer runway, more hangar space, an upgraded weather system, and new fuel stations.

Mike Watson, a local pilot, and Lampasas Airport Board member emphasized these upgrades' significance, especially as the region grows.

“You know, an expression we often hear in Lampasas is that ‘Austin is coming',’” Watson said.

“With all the growth of Austin and the I-35 corridor, we’re seeing more and more people moving here for the lifestyle and business. For many serious businesses that are big, airport access is important to them.”

Others, including Rusty Knox, a fellow local pilot, share Watson's view. Knox said that improving the airport would open new doors for economic growth by accommodating more planes and offering better facilities for businesses that rely on air travel.

“This little airport – it does support what we like to do,” Knox said.

“This airport is strategically important to the growth of business, so we are going to see some good things happen so that we can support any industry that might want to move here. That’s key to us. If we can do that, we will have done our job.”

Currently, the Lampasas Airport is classified as a municipal airport, which limits its capacity. It’s just below the classification of a regional airport, which can handle larger planes and more flights. The nearest regional airport is located in Killeen.

With the upgrades, the airport could accommodate planes up to mid-size jets, aligning Lampasas with nearby regional airports and opening new possibilities for the community’s continued expansion.

