Neighbors urged to practice fire safety after recent grass fires

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — With the burn ban lifted in Robertson County, officials share tips to prevent fires from getting out of hand.



Six grass fires have been reported since Robertson County lifted its burn ban.

When starting a fire, never leave it unattended, keep water nearby, try not to burn on windy days, and notify local authorities before starting.

For more information about fire safety, click here.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"We see it on the news all the time how fires get out of control, and they're a serious thing, and, you know, you've got to respect fire because fire is a destroyer," Franklin resident Jimmy Barnett said.

Robertson County recently lifted its burn ban, but there is just one problem.

"Here recently, there's been several fires, wildfires, and stuff," Franklin resident David Smitherman said.

Since the ban was lifted, six grass fires have been reported.

"Getting a call or two about every day, every other day, it's staying fairly busy," Franklin Fire Chief Mark Ruland said.

Franklin's fire chief said the most common issue he's seen lately is a lack of preparedness.

"No safety measures put in place, and they're just generally not watched as closely as they should be," Ruland said.

He emphasized the need for fire safety and shared some tips neighbors should follow when burning.

When starting a fire, never leave it unattended, keep water nearby, try not to burn on windy days, and notify local authorities before starting.

"It's important because, you know, fires get out of hand easily," Barnett said.

The fire chief told me our neighbors were responsible for keeping each other safe.

"It's important to take precautions because it prevents loss of your property, your neighbor's property," Barnett said.

"it keeps people from putting their lives in danger because our firefighters, other firefighters, paramedics, everybody's in danger when that happens, including people driving down the road."