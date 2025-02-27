Neighbors react to President Trump's decision to lay off federal workers

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — President Donald Trump has been working to downsize the federal workforce, but that means neighbors working federal jobs face the risk of being laid off.



The U.S. government is preparing to lay off thousands of federal workers.

President Donald Trump wants to cut back on quote 'excessive government spending'.

15ABC spoke with Cheryl Eliano, District 10 vice president for the American Federation of Government Employees and Russ Ford, chair of the Brazos County Republican Party to hear their thoughts.

"If you came in today, and at four o'clock this afternoon, they told you, you did not have a job, out of the clear blue, what would you do?," District 10 Vice President of AFGE, Cheryl Eliano, said.

It's a move that doesn't sit right with Cheryl Eliano, District 10 vice president for the American Federation of Government Employees.

"It feels like it's an attack against federal workers for no reason," Eliano said.

"If there are people that are not earning their money, that are not doing a real job, tough as it is, I hope we do the right thing," Republic County Chairman for Brazos County, Russ Ford, said.

So he's teamed up with Elon Musk to downsize the federal workforce.

It's a move that has the support of Russ Ford, chair of the Brazos County Republican Party.

"I will tell you that I do believe that we have tremendous inefficiency in our government and that I am supportive of them trying to stop the inefficiency," Ford said.

While some of our neighbors see the presidents decision as a step towards making our government stronger.

"I think he came to work with an understanding that most people wanted him to clean up the mess that we've got right now," Ford said.

Others believe this decision was inconsiderate of the lives it's affecting.

"These are law abiding citizens just trying to make a living. That's all we're trying to do, just make a living with what we have," Eliano said.

Eliano tells15ABC she is hoping a change comes sooner rather than later.

"The federal worker is not the enemy. We help make things happen in this world, and we deserve better."

And Russ Ford tells15ABC he wants our government to make efficient decisions, but never lose sight of what's important.

"I hope we don't ever lose sight of the fact that these are human beings that we're talking about, you know, that we want people to work."