Neighbors react to Franklin ISD extending length of construction for new classroom building

FRANKLIN, Texas (KRHD) — Franklin ISD is extending their campus with a new building. The new building will include more classrooms for students.



Franklin ISD were unavailable to share details about the extension and when the project will be completed.

Neighbors in the community told15 ABC that the school started the project as a result of increased student population.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I think Franklin is headed in the right direction to accommodate the growth and to allow that," Owner of Ashley's Iceberg Snow Cones, Ashley Cates said.

Franklin ISD is in for a major change.

"It's going to allow the growth of Franklin for students to be serviced at the schoo," Cates said.

The high school is growing, adding more classrooms for students.

" ...and also to hopefully grow our electives and just what we have to offer for the students."

Franklin ISD was unavailable to talk about the extensions due to back to school meetings.

15 ABC took the opportunity to walk around downtown and find some neighbors to talk about the extension.

Everyone15 ABC spoke to said the growth at the school is a reflection of growth in the community.

"There's a lot of new people moving here," Franklin Sophomore, Aiden Vasallo said.

Aiden Vasallo is a Sophomore football player.

He told15 ABC he's excited to see the high school getting bigger.

"A lot more people are going to be so the school's growing, and it's getting more money and getting bigger," Vasallo said.

Ashley Cates used to be a substitute teacher at Franklin High.

She believes this extension has been a long time coming.

"I've seen it firsthand whenever I was there subbing, especially in the cafeteria and then with the classrooms just needing room for the kids to go," she said.