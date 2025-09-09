Neighbors in Marlin react after superintendent candidate backs out of position

MARLIN, Texas (KRHD) — Marlin Independent School District's top superintendent candidate has withdrawn from consideration after failing to reach a contract agreement with the Texas Education Agency, leaving the community disappointed and uncertain about the district's leadership future.

Dr. Brandon Hubbard, who was expected to be welcomed as the new superintendent this past weekend, backed out of negotiations.

In a statement shared on Facebook, Hubbard said:

"I have always given my ALL to my students. I am not driven by money, I am driven by purpose and the opportunity to impact/influence lives. By the same token, I will not be offered crumbs when my worth is caviar," Hubbard said in a Facebook statement.

The withdrawal has left Marlin residents frustrated and concerned about the district's direction.

"I was saddened by the news because I know everybody's happy about where our school situation is. I guess they're OK with it, but I know that we could be better than that," Marlin resident, Meagan Hildreth said.

Jaime Lopez, another resident, speculated about the reasons behind Hubbard's decision.

"Somebody got in his head and must've told him that the school district is bad or he's not gonna get what he wants," he said.

Hildreth expressed disappointment about losing what she saw as an opportunity for improvement.

"The fact that we could have had that little piece to help us achieve more than what we are, it's just sad that it ended that way," Hildreth said.

The failed negotiations between the Texas Education Agency and Hubbard have created uncertainty for families considering their options.

"I think the ones that are truly fed up, they're probably gonna try to find a way out," Hildreth said.

Despite the setback, Hildreth believes Hubbard genuinely wanted to help the district succeed.

"There's not a lot of money here. People know where they're coming to, they just want to help Marlin grow and be better," she said.

She encourages community members to stay engaged in the district's future.

"Go to the town meetings, go to the school board meetings, speak out, speak up, participate, not only in those things but also in the activities for the students as well, because either way it goes they still need our support, no matter who's running the show," Hildreth said.

The school district announced that Norman Jones will remain as acting superintendent until further notice.

