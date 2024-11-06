Neighbors in Bellmead report string of car break-ins on Bluebird Street

BELLMEAD, Texas (KXXV) — Bellmead residents on Bluebird Street reported car break-ins on early November 4, and security footage captured the incidents.



Security camera footage shows a person appearing to break into cars on Bluebird Street, Bellmead, early Monday morning.

Davis Castaneda, a resident, reported cash and other items stolen from his wife's car.

On a local Facebook page, multiple neighbors shared security videos and reports of similar incidents.

Bellmead Police received a call about the break-ins but could not locate the suspect upon arrival.

Police advise residents to lock their vehicles and not leave valuables in plain sight.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Security camera video captures a person walking down Bluebird Street who appears to be breaking into cars early Monday morning.

"We're going to make sure everything is locked up from here on out," Bellmead resident Davis Castaneda said.

Davis Castaneda said the thief took things from his wife's car.

"We've had it happen before, but it's the first time they got me," Castaneda said.

Castaneda explained how cash was stolen, and other items were thrown around.

"One of the neighbors came to me and told me that they had been broken into and asked me if I had anything broken into, and I looked, and sure enough, there were things thrown around and a little bit of cash in the console was gone," Castaneda said.

Another neighbor posted more security videos on a Facebook page showing the same person in a light-colored hoodie trying to get in different cars.

Davis has lived in Bellmead for over 30 years and said he's surprised this happened.

"It's usually quiet, and we don't have many problems," Castaneda said.

Another neighbor said off-camera that she's seen other cars on her street get broken into.

Bellmead police received a call just before 12:30 a.m. on Monday about a person getting into a car on Bluebird Street, but when police arrived on the scene, they could not locate anyone.

Police remind people that the best way to avoid becoming a victim is to always lock their vehicles and never leave valuables in plain sight.

Follow Bella on social media!