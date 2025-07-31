Neighbors, city look ahead to grow as Bruceville-Eddy wraps sewer system work

BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas (KXXV) — Bruceville-Eddy is nearing completion of a long-awaited sewer system upgrade, with city leaders aiming to finish the project in about six months. Residents like Brandon Moore say the improvements will bring cleaner homes and open the door for new businesses. The city has also secured $500,000 in grants to begin replacing aging water lines, marking a broader push for infrastructure growth.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Bruceville-Eddy’s long-awaited sewer system is nearing completion — a major milestone for the small Central Texas community that’s been dealing with aging infrastructure and limited development.

Residents like Brandon Moore have experienced the growing pains firsthand.

“A lot of the hassles would be the road damage,” Moore said.

The $19 million sewer upgrade, now roughly six months from wrapping up, has been years in the making. And for Moore, the end is finally in sight.

“I’m looking forward to it finally being done — reason being we can finally [get] some businesses in town and our homes will be cleaner and we won’t have poop going into the ground so it’s going to be a lot nicer,” he said.

Once the sewer work is complete, the city plans to address another long-standing issue: shallow, aging water lines that frequently break and the roads, which have been subject to damage from construction.

“The waterline along this road [Washington St] is really brutal since it’s not buried at a low enough depth,” said City Administrator Kent Manton. “So after the sewer system work is completed, we’re going to have a separate contract come in and replace the water line.”

To help with that effort, the city recently received a $500,000 grant to begin replacing vulnerable sections of the water system.

Manton says that funding, combined with the new sewer system, opens the door for future economic development.

“We’re going to be able to open up to some desires and wishlist items that our citizens have been wanting for a long time,” he said.

For decades, residents have been asking for infrastructure investment — and now, it’s finally happening.

“I see nothing but good productivity with new businesses coming into town and the city should grow very well since we’re right off the highway,” Moore added.

A new truck stop and gas station are already under construction along the I-35 South corridor. Moore says there are still more needs to meet.

“I would like to see a nice little supermarket for food since that’s a big problem and maybe one more gas station,” he said.

City leaders hope this is just the beginning of new opportunities for Bruceville-Eddy and the anticipated completion date of the sewer system is Dec. 31st.