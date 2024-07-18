Neighbor in Hearne turns backyard into haven for homeless animals

HEARNE, Texas (KRHD) — Local neighbor in Hearne, Tonya Baker spends her free time saving animals and finding places for them to call home. With limited locations to take stray animals, she's taken it upon herself to help any way she can.



Tonya Baker has saved over 1,400 dogs

Baker has been saving animals for 30 years

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I'm just a citizens just like you or anybody else, you know, Hearne resident, Tonya Baker said.

"I love what I do, and I've done this for 30 years."

Meet Tonya Baker. A neighbor in Hearne who's rescued animals for 30 years.

"I have rescued probably over 1400 dogs," Baker said.

Not because she has to.

"As a child, I have loved animals and I'm very compassionate to them, I love them."

But because she loves to.

"I've given my whole life dedicated to rescuing animals and I thank God every day for making my heart very compassionate and very loyal," she said.

Baker has a shelter she built in her backyard, to take care of animals looking for their forever home.

"It's such a beautiful award by saving alive, seeing the love that they give you, you know, for thanking you for saving them," she said.

"It's just it's an amazing feeling. Nothing fulfills me more."

The city of Hearne has two locations to take abandoned and abused animals, leaving many strays to fend for themselves.

Baker thinks the biggest solution to this problem is promoting awareness.

"I wish somebody could step in and less work as a team and be aware, you know, show awareness, and let's get a big animal shelter that would make that would cure it," Baker said.

"There's plenty of people in Robeson County I know me for one who would donate our time to come up there and help you know, if you would just give a big shelter."

Baker wants all our neighbors to come together to fight this problem.

"Let's come as a community and see what we need to do to open an animal shelter."