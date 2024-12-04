‘My peace was stolen’: String of car break-ins leave Copperas Cove community rattled

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — Neighbors are on edge after car thefts rocking a Copperas Cove community, leaving residents shaken and questioning their safety.

“The fact that somebody could do something so vile and break the peace that everybody had here – there’s a reason why we felt secure here, and now that’s completely broken,” Evy Sellers said after her car was broken into.

“Now, it’s just changed because it’s like you start to wonder, is it somebody in the neighborhood? Is it somebody outside of the neighborhood?”

The thefts occurred in the early hours of Sunday, November 17. Security footage showed two individuals going from home to home, breaking into cars, rummaging through them, and stealing items ranging from wallets to firearms. Some vehicles were even reported stolen.

“There have been mixed reactions. Why didn’t you have your car locked? Because it felt safe, and that’s exactly what I said – locked or not, my property was violated. My peace was stolen,” Sellers said.

The Copperas Cove Police Department (CCPD) noted that while vehicle-related crimes can see a slight increase during the holidays, thefts often happen sporadically throughout the year.

The department pointed out that busy schedules and shopping trips can lead to valuables being left in cars, making them easy targets for thieves.

CCPD also reminded residents not to leave spare keys in their vehicles, as this is a common factor in many thefts. To prevent these crimes, CCPD encourages residents to lock their car doors, remove valuables, and park in well-lit areas. They also advised that firearms should never be left in an unattended vehicle. Surveillance cameras and motion-activated lights are also recommended as effective deterrents.

Many vehicle burglaries, CCPD said, involve unlocked cars, and simply locking doors can significantly reduce the risk of theft. If a break-in occurs, residents are urged to call police immediately, avoid disturbing the scene, and check for any relevant surveillance footage.

The sooner the crime is reported, the better the chances of catching the suspect.

Crime prevention, according to CCPD, is a shared responsibility. Simple actions like locking doors and securing valuables can greatly reduce the likelihood of becoming a victim.

“You think you can get away with it," Sellers said. "You’ll keep trying, but eventually, you will get caught. It will all spiral, and you’ll be caught for everything. Maybe by turning someone in or speaking up, you give them the opportunity to change their path,” Sellers said.

In response to the recent string of car break-ins, CCPD said they are actively investigating the incidents and have identified persons of interest. The department remains committed to holding those responsible accountable.

