‘Moving forward’: Kempner Water Supply launches new online portal

KEMPNER, Texas (KXXV) — Kempner residents pay $75 to get water to their homes — that base rate does not include the actual usage fee.

Now, some residents have questions about why they are charged for water they don’t use.

“This month we paid about $150 altogether — it's just ridiculous, because a lot of the time we go out and buy our own water that we drink," said Kempner resident, Robert Miller.

"We do not drink this water ever."

While cost has been a topic of concern, some neighbors are also worried about transparency.

Kempner Water Supply launched a new online portal to address just that.

“The old portal wasn't live — everything was on an import, export basis, which happened overnight — it's basically just moving forward into current times," said Joanne Welden with Kempner Water Supply.

"It gives members more control over their account."

The portal breaks down the usage, meter, billing, and account history — members can also access weather data and information on Stillhouse Hollow Lake, the location of Kempner Supply’s water plant.

“It will definitely open the doors for better, more efficient communication," Welden said.

"They [members] can see everything — there's even bar graphs. They are going to be able to track their usage and see something that's more visible than just numbers."

Miller used it for the first time this month, and while he said it was convenient, he added it still does not address the key questions our neighbors want answered.

“We paid the bill on it, but it didn't explain anything on the discoloration in the water,” he said.

The portal officially launched on September 1 — residents can still pay by check and by mail if they choose not to use the portal.

