Move over, Uber: Waco taxi driver offers more than a ride to compete with rideshare rivals

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — One local taxi driver is struggling to compete against national rideshare companies like Uber and Lyft.

Danny Garcia started up his own taxi company, Sky Angel — and being a Waco native, he has something special to offer his riders.



From the Alico building downtown, to the suspension bridge, there’s a lot to uncover in Waco, and this time, 25 News has a guide.

“This is a really grand tour to have you folks with me today,” Danny Garcia said.

The 65-year-old started up his own taxi company a year ago — his main stop to pick up passengers, the Waco Regional Airport.

“I’m available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, I go anywhere in the state of Texas I don’t care how far it is, even if I have to go up to Oklahoma,” he said.

Garcia gets calls from people all over the U.S. looking for his services, but he tells me it’s tough competing with the convenience of rideshare services like Uber and Lyft.

“They touch one button, and they’ve got Uber right on the spot,” he said.

This means some days, he drives away with no business.

“It’s a waste of my gas to come out her not picking anyone up,” Garcia said.

As the only permitted taxi company in Waco, Garcia has a lot more to offer than just a ride to a hotel, he’s giving his passengers what he likes to call a nickel tour.

“I'll tell them about the Brazos River, historical suspension bridge and the cows that are out there by the bridge — it’s kind of a landmark,” Garcia said.

If you happen to find yourself in his taxi, you might find yourself with a good joke.

“My nickel is something worth bragging about — I like to entertain people and I’m proud of Waco because I was born and raised her my entire life,” Garcia said.

