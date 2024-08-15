Modular homes gain popularity in Central Texas due to demand for housing

BELLMEAD, Texas (KXXV) — While modular homes are more common in northern states, due to the demand for housing in Texas, they are gaining popularity.



A modular home is a house that is completely built in a factory, then transported on a carrier to a site, where it is installed

Modular Homes of Texas say it is a cost effective and faster option to build a home

If you're considering a modular home, give the city of Bellmead Community Development Department a call

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"He brought it up to me and I'm like — what is that?," Mayela St. Thomas said.

Mayela St. Thomas and her husband found out about modular homes as they were starting their investment journey. Soon, they will own two modular home duplexes in B.

"The feeling was great. We have a little daughter that is my world and I want to show her the financials, to be financially literate in all aspects of money and investment wise," St. Thomas said.

She tells me they chose to buy modular homes because of the speed of the building process. A modular home is a house that is completely built in a factory, then transported on a carrier to a site, where it is installed.

"Yeah I mean, we're busy," Owner of Modular Homes of Texas Kevin Curtis said.

Modular Homes of Texas has specialized in modular homes for more than 20 years.

"The demand is growing every day because we're needing housing."

Owner Kevin Curtis tells me modular homes, not to be confused with mobile or manufactured homes, are becoming more popular in Texas because the demand for housing, but typically they are more popular in northern states because the climate can make building outdoors difficult.

"We're able to bring different pieces depending on how the home is laid out: multiple pieces, two pieces, four pieces and put it together. It's a much quicker build time," he said.

Having a home built in a factory has other perks-- such as being more cost effective. Kevin tells me on average, modular homes take about two weeks to be built in a factory, then another three weeks to be installed on a lot, weather and everything else permitting.

Kevin and his wife Melissa also made the move into a modular home nearly five years ago.

"I absolutely love it, it's no different than a site-build house."

In Bellmead, modular homes are built in compliance with all of the applicable city building codes-- so there are no issues with the construction.

Follow Bella on social media!