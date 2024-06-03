Milford couple continues to search for help after their culvert washed away from floods

MILFORD, Texas (KXXV) — "When you cross if you're in the middle the ends came up," Milford resident Brandi Galindo said.

“The main part is getting across this on a day-to-day basis," Ronnie Galindo said.

Over a month ago, Brandi and Ronnie Galindo woke up to find their culvert missing after the recent floods washed it away. I've been keeping up with the Galindos since then.

A neighbor helped them build a temporary bridge, but thus far, that’s all the progress that’s been made.

“It’s been trying as far as getting groceries and things of that nature across this walkway and everything like that and then walking the rest of the way back to the house," Ronnie said.

Ronnie, a disabled veteran, told me that walking is a lot for him. His wife Brandi stayed at a friend’s house for the past month so she could commute to work while Ronnie stayed home. I tried walking the bridge myself but didn't get far.

“But we have not got any information directly from anyone that said they were going to help,” Brandi said.

Judge Justin Lewis of Hill County called while I was interviewing the Galindos. The judge and the Galindos haven’t spoken since we first brought you this story in early May.

“I'm going to send them back out to you again Mr. Tom Hemrick, and my assistant emergency manager Mr. Jackson, and I’m going to have them talk to you guys about ISAP," Judge Lewis said. He spoke to the Galindos over the phone.

The Galindos told me they’ve only raised $600 to help fix their culvert. If they don’t act quickly, the Galindos have a new fear.

“With all this rain coming this, the hole keeps eroding so, we’re afraid that the next thing that’s going to happen is that this will all erode, and this makeshift bridge is going to be gone," Brandi said.